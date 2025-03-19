Getting To Know: Jaasai Simmons

Below is the fifth in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2025 recruiting class. Today we feature LB Cannon Lewis. GTK: Jibreel Al-Amin GTK: Rashawn Carr GTK: Rhett McGrew GTK: Cannon Lewis GTK: Carlos Wilson Del-Rio

What do you do in your spare time? In my spare time i hang out with my friends or family and vibe.

What food do you like the best? Alfredo for sure.

What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? Lil Baby.

Favorite movie of all time? Best movie of all time definitely the Lion King.

Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? Rest in peace my cousin Nasir gave me the greatest advice.

What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? Ray Lewis.

Do you have a nickname? Nickname is Sah.

What is something very few people know about you? I'm scared of heights!

If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? FBI agent or sports broadcaster.