Getting To Know: Jaasai Simmons

Below is the fifth in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2025 recruiting class. Today we feature LB Cannon Lewis.
GTK: Jibreel Al-Amin
GTK: Rashawn Carr
GTK: Rhett McGrew
GTK: Cannon Lewis
GTK: Carlos Wilson Del-Rio
What do you do in your spare time? In my spare time i hang out with my friends or family and vibe.
What food do you like the best? Alfredo for sure.
What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? Lil Baby.
Favorite movie of all time? Best movie of all time definitely the Lion King.
Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? Rest in peace my cousin Nasir gave me the greatest advice.
What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? Ray Lewis.
Do you have a nickname? Nickname is Sah.
What is something very few people know about you? I'm scared of heights!
If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? FBI agent or sports broadcaster.
Who is your favorite football player of all-time? Micah Parsons and Ray Lewis.
Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college? Georgia!
Do you have a pre-game ritual? My ritual is to call my mom and say a quick prayer.
Did you play other sports growing up or in high school? Yes I played baseball and basketball.
What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level? Conditioning.
How often do you work out and what is your routine? I only rest on Sunday. Work out every other day.
What were the major determining factors in your picking Marshall and signing with the Thundering Herd? I knew that this was somewhere i wanted to play football and go to the next level.
What did you know about Marshall before they started recruiting you? Not a lot other than the 75 game history and Randy Moss.
Did any schools try to recruit you even after you committed to Marshall? After I committed i had a coaches trying to make me decommit. Indiana, Tennessee and Illinois to name a few.
What position will you be playing at Marshall? Outside linebacker.
What number would you like to wear at Marshall? 15 or 5.
Are you planning on red-shirting? No I'm going in there to start.
What are your goals at Marshall this year? Freshman All-American and lead the conference in tackles.
What are your strengths as a player? I'm very versatile.
Anything you'd like to say to Marshall fans? Aye Marshall fans, are you ready?!