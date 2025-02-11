Getting To Know: Rashawn Carr

Below is the second in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2025 recruiting class. Today we feature linebacker Rashawn Carr. GTK: Jibreel Al-Amin

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

Play video games.

HN: What food do you like the best?

Pizza!

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

No but if was to choose movie series, would be Gotham or Avatar the last air bender

HN: Who is your favorite musical artist?

I have a few Meek Mill, Lil Poppa, Vonoff1700, 4oeRacks it depends on my mood.

HN: Who is your celebrity crush?

Zendaya… can’t switch up been her for a long time.

HN: Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life?

My little brother.

HN: What person (s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with?

My grandma and uncle.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

RC

If football wasn't an option, what would your dream career be?

NBA!

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

Sports Marketing.