Getting To Know: Rashawn Carr

Below is the second in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2025 recruiting class. Today we feature linebacker Rashawn Carr.
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
Play video games.
HN: What food do you like the best?
Pizza!
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
No but if was to choose movie series, would be Gotham or Avatar the last air bender
HN: Who is your favorite musical artist?
I have a few Meek Mill, Lil Poppa, Vonoff1700, 4oeRacks it depends on my mood.
HN: Who is your celebrity crush?
Zendaya… can’t switch up been her for a long time.
HN: Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life?
My little brother.
HN: What person (s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with?
My grandma and uncle.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
RC
If football wasn't an option, what would your dream career be?
NBA!
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
Sports Marketing.
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
Larry Fitzgerald.
HN: Who is the best player you've ever played against?
Jamari Johnson when he was at Inglewood High. He currently plays for Oregon.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
I like to listen to Inky Jonson's speeches.
HN: What school are you most excited to play against next year?
Georgia for sure. My friend I grew up playing football with is their RB, Nate Frazier.
HN: Did you play other sports growing up or in high school?
Basketball.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?Getting stuck in the snow storm!
HN: Which Marshall coach do you feel especially close to? Coach Dylan Timberlake because he was with me at Campbell.
HN: What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now? It's a business.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
Linebacker.
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
14.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
Versatility at the LB position.
HN: Anything you would like to say to Marshall fans?
I appreciate the support and love y'all have been showing. Cant wait to see y'all around the community and at The Joan!