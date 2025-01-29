Getting To Know: Jibreel Al-Amin

Below is the first in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2025 recruiting class. Today we feature linebacker Jibreel Al-Amin.
Other schools offering scholarships: Utah State with heavy interest from Pitt, Va Tech and JMU.
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
In my spare time I like to spend time with my daughter.
HN: What food do you like the best?
Wings are my favorite food!
HN: Who is your favorite musical artist?
My favorite artist is No Cap.
HN: Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life?
Definitely my mom.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
Sports Marketing.
HN: What is your best football memory?
My best football memory is winning CUSA last year.
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
Ray Lewis or Troy Polamalu
HN: Who is the best player you've ever played against?
There are so many talented players I've played against who are now in the NFL.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
I like to listen to Inky Jonson's speeches.
HN: What school are you most excited to play against next year?
I'm always most excited about our next game, and our next game is Georgia!
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
I chose Marshall because I truly believe the coaching staff has my best interest! Marshall’s football program has an incredible history of resilience and success, making it a standout choice. The fan base is very energetic at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, and that creates an unforgettable experience.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
The campus and the football facilities!
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
Finish my degree at Marshall and get drafted as a member of the Herd!