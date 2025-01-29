Getting To Know: Jibreel Al-Amin

Below is the first in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2025 recruiting class. Today we feature linebacker Jibreel Al-Amin.

Other schools offering scholarships: Utah State with heavy interest from Pitt, Va Tech and JMU.

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time I like to spend time with my daughter.

HN: What food do you like the best?

Wings are my favorite food!

HN: Who is your favorite musical artist?

My favorite artist is No Cap.

HN: Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life?

Definitely my mom.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

Sports Marketing.

HN: What is your best football memory?

My best football memory is winning CUSA last year.