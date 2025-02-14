Getting To Know: Rhett McGrew

Below is the third in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2025 recruiting class. Today we feature TE Rhett McGrew.



HN: What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time I love to hunt, lift and hang out with my friends. HN: What food do you like the best?

My favorite food is pepperoni rolls . HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

My favorite movie is gladiator. HN: Who is your favorite musical artist?

I like all genres of music. HN: Do you have a nickname?

My coaches and teammates call me McGlue whenever I make a crazy catch HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

My major is going be engineering.

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?

My favorite football player of all time is Rob Gronkowski. HN: Most memorable moment in football?

My most memorable moment is when me and my team traveled to Michigan to play a game which was a 7 hour drive and there was over 5000 people there. HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

Pregame ritual I say a prayer In my locker before I go out to the field. HN: What school are you most excited to play against?

I’m most looking forward to playing at Penn State in 2026 due to them having one of the largest stadiums in the country. HN: Did you play other sports growing up or in high school?

I played basketball growing up and I plan on running track this spring. HN: What is your current workout routine like?

I workout about 5-6 times a week I hit upper body at least 2-3 times and I run and squat 2 times a week.

HN: What did you know about the Marshall football program before they offered and started recruiting you?

I’ve always been a Marshall fan growing up 30 minutes down the road and when they offered me I was excited and I knew that was the place for me. HN: Did you make friends with any current players at Marshall or incoming freshmen during the process?

I know Jacqai Long because me and him were teammates my junior year and I know a few other in state kids that are my age that are planning on going to Marshall. HN: What did you think of Marshall's season?

I think Marshall had a great season last year and we’re exciting to watch. It’s great they won the Sun Belt and I’m hoping to win another one but as a player.

HN: What's the funniest or craziest thing that happened to you during the recruiting process?

One of the craziest recruiting stories is that EKU told me if I came to there spring game they would offer so I went and texted with the coaches before going and once I got there not a single coached even talked to me the entire time. HN: Who were some of the schools that recruited you and showed interest, but didn't offer you in the end?

Some schools I talked to were : Western Michigan was the first school to ever have interest in me my sophomore year then after that James Madison was about to offer. EKU, WVU, Pitt, Army, Air Force, Colombia, Morehead State had interest in me. WVU still wanted me to come to camp and a lot of Pitt coaches including the tight ends coach followed me.