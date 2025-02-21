Getting To Know: Jalen Marshall

Below is the fourth in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2025 recruiting class. Today we feature LB Jalen Marshall. GTK: Jibreel Al-Amin GTK: Rashawn Carr GTK: Rhett McGrew

What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time I like to do chill things like watching movies or fishing.

What food do you like the best?

My favorite food is Mexican food.

Do you have a favorite movie?

I don’t have a favorite movie but I like suspenseful movies.

What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I listen to rap and R&B. My favorite artist is rod wave.

Who is your celebrity crush?

My celebrity crush is coi leray.

Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life?

Someone who provided great inspiration in my life is my dad because his daily action teaches me how to be a man.

What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with?

Someone I would like to sit down and talk to is Kobe Bryant and MLK. I say these two because both had good self motivation and leadership skills. Both has also been through trials and tribulations and overcame them.

Do you have a nickname?

My nickname is Jmarsh

What is something very few people know about you?

Something that only a few people know about me is that I like to fish.

If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be?

If football wasn’t a option my dream career would be a real estate agent.

Do you have a major picked out yet?

I am a business major.

Who is your favorite football player of all-time?

My favorite football player of all time is Fred Warner because of how versatile his game is.

What has been the most memorable moment on the football field so far in your career? The most memorable moments in my football career is when we went on the road and beat two top 10 fcs teams.

Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college?

The game I’m looking forward to most is our first game against Georgia.

Do you have a pre-game ritual?

Yes I have to pray 4 times by the time we run out the tunnel.

Did you play other sports growing up or in high school?

Yes, I’m high school I also played basketball and ran track.

What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level?

The thing I need to work on most to reach the next level is mobility and lower pad level.

How often do you work out and what is your routine?

I workout at least 4 times a week. I just do upper body two days and lower body two days.

What did you know about the Marshall football program before they offered and started recruiting you?

Before Marshall started recruiting me I didn’t know much about the school. I did watch the movie about Marshall football team so I kinda knew the history a little.

What were the major determining factors in your picking Marshall and signing with the Thundering Herd?

Some of the determining factors in picking Marshall was my position coach, coach Ellsworth and the defense we are going to be running. I also liked how supportive the community was behind Marshall.

What was the best feature of your official visit to Marshall?

The things I enjoyed most about my official visit was talking ball with coach Ellsworth and also getting to hang around all the coaches outside a football setting.

Did you make friends with any current players at Marshall or incoming freshmen during the process?

Yes, we all are new for the most part so we all been getting to know each other.

What did you think of Marshall's season?

I thought the season Marshall had the past year was one that will always be remembered as they won the conference championship.

Who were some of the schools that recruited you and showed interest, but didn't offer you in the end?

West Virginia and Washington State.

What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now?

One piece of advice I would give recruits is just to be patient and keep your head down and work. Don’t stress over who’s offering you as god makes no mistakes and will open doors meant for you.

Which schools tried to get in the picture with you and wanted you to visit after you committed to Marshall?

Georgia State, Charlotte, Southern Miss, Tulsa, Boise State, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, and a few more.

What position will you be playing at Marshall?

I will be playing linebacker at Marshall. Mainly the Will position but can also play Sam and Mike.

Are you expecting to redshirt your first year?

No I am not looking to redshirt.

What number would you like to wear at Marshall?

I would like to wear number 6 at Marshall.

What are your goals for your first year in college?

My goal is to make a immediate impact on the team and become an all conference player.

What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?

I will bring a high motor and dawg mentality to Marshall football.

Anything you would you like to say to the Marshall fans?

I hope to see y’all all fill up Joan C Edward’s stadium this fall and I’m looking forward to meeting you all!