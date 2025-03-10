Getting To Know: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Below is the fifth in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2025 recruiting class. Today we feature LB Cannon Lewis.
GTK: Cannon Lewis
What do you do in your spare time? Spare time here I usually kick it with my baby girl or in the playbook.
What food do you like the best? I love wings but grandmas cooking top pick.
What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? I like hip hop, rap, r&b. To be real I listen to everything.
Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? I’ve been around a lot of guys that have moved on to the NFL - they motivate me.
What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? I’d like to sit with Muhammad Ali.
Do you have a nickname? They called me Trouble or Los.
What is something very few people know about you? Something very few ppl know is that I’m just a humble regular guy. Most ppl think I may be stuck up but I’m cool as hell. Fell free to say what’s up whenever.
If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? If football wasn’t an option I probably would love to have my own clothing line or rap. Ppl don’t know I can flow.
Who is your favorite football player of all-time? No favorite but I like Lamar Jackson style fun and entertaining style.
Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college? Really looking forward to playing UGA this year to see what’s really up.
Most memorable moment in football? Most memorable when I put up all them points against Notre Dame coming in 3rd qt when Shrader got hurt. Lit them up.
Do you have a pre-game ritual? No rituals just pray to the most high for a chance to show my skills.
Did you play other sports growing up or in high school? Yes I played baseball.
What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level? Faster reads and quick decisions.
How often do you work out and what is your routine? Work out EVERYDAY if not physically then mentally stay getting ready.
What were the major determining factors in your picking Marshall and signing with the Thundering Herd? Picked Marshall because Marshall picked me! I felt like they showed me a lot of love and I feel like I can really help this team and make a difference.
Which Marshall coach do you feel especially close to? Prob closest to Coach Rod I have a lot to learn from him.
What did you think of Marshall's season? I know Marshall last year team left big shoes to fill. Great team and they got the job done!