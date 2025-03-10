Getting To Know: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Below is the fifth in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2025 recruiting class. Today we feature LB Cannon Lewis. GTK: Jibreel Al-Amin GTK: Rashawn Carr GTK: Rhett McGrew GTK: Cannon Lewis

What do you do in your spare time? Spare time here I usually kick it with my baby girl or in the playbook.

What food do you like the best? I love wings but grandmas cooking top pick.

What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? I like hip hop, rap, r&b. To be real I listen to everything.

Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? I’ve been around a lot of guys that have moved on to the NFL - they motivate me.

What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? I’d like to sit with Muhammad Ali.

Do you have a nickname? They called me Trouble or Los.

What is something very few people know about you? Something very few ppl know is that I’m just a humble regular guy. Most ppl think I may be stuck up but I’m cool as hell. Fell free to say what’s up whenever.

If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? If football wasn’t an option I probably would love to have my own clothing line or rap. Ppl don’t know I can flow.