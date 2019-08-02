Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2019, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Chris McLaughlin, Herdnation.com staffers Josh Stowers and Sean Hammond, plus the fan's vote. Previous Rankings: 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10

5. Obi Obialo, WR, Sr.

Obi Obiallo

Obialo has been a pleasant surprise after transferring over from Oklahoma State a few years ago. The TX native caught 42 balls for 500 yards last year opposite star WR Tyre Brady. With Brady gone to the NFL and Green getting more and more comfortable at QB, it isn't a stretch to think Obialo could improve both of those numbers by 50% and end up with 60 catches for 750 yards in 2019.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Sean Fans 5th 5th 11th 5th

4. Levi Brown, C, SR.

Levi Brown (61)

Brown is yet another player who has been around the program for quite awhile. He's the heart and soul of the offensive line and when he has a good game (especially in the running game), Marshall is usually very successful on offense.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Sean Fans 3rd 8th 2nd 6th

3. Channing Hames, DL, Sr.

Channing Hames

Hames has flashed big-time potential since the time he entered the Herd lineup as a red-shirt freshman four years ago. A tad undersized for a DT at the D1 level, Hames uses his quickness and excellent hands to get into the opponent's backfield and cause havoc on a regular basis. Other teams and coaches have taken notice as Hames was voted a pre-season first team all-CUSA DT.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Sean Fans 4th 3rd 5th 3rd

2. Chris Jackson, CB, Sr.

Chris Jackson

It seems like Jackson has been a part of the program for the better part of a decade. He's finally a senior, however, and all the signs are there for the Florida native to have a huge last season in Huntington. Jackson has all the natural attributes coaches look for in a corner but has yet to really put together a full 12 game season. In Jackson's defense, he is often times matched up against the other team's best receiver, which makes his struggles look worse than they really are.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Sean Fans 2nd 4th 3rd 2nd

1. Isaiah Green, QB, So

Isaiah Green

Green is the clear-cut most important player for the 2019 season and explaining why is explaining the obvious. Green had a good freshman year and whether or not he takes the next step in his development will probably mean the difference between 7-5 and 10-2 type regular seasons for Marshall.