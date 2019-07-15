Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2019, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Chris McLaughlin, Herdnation.com staffers Josh Stowers and Sean Hammond, plus the fan's vote. Previous Rankings: 16-20

15. Justin Rohrwasser, K, Sr.

Justin Rohrwasser

Ahhhh, the good 'ol kicker who everyone loves to hate. Even though Rohrwasser actually had one of the better kicking seasons in recent Herd history, his first season in Huntington felt very average. Rohrwasser does not have a cannon for a leg but is very accurate from 39 yards in (14-16 in 2018). Where Rohrwasser needs to improve is from 40 plus, where he was just 1-5.



Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Sean Fans 18th 19th 4th 20th

14. Tavin Richardson, WR, Sr.

Tavin Richardson

Richardson fills an immediate need with the graduation of Tyre Brady. SEC proven, RIchardson arrives from UK coming off a injury riddled 2018 campaign. In 2017 Richardson hauled in 27 catches in 2017 and was one of the Wildcats most productive WRs in a run-heavy offense.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Sean Fans 12th N/R 15th 11th

13. Nazeeh Johnson, DB, Jr.

Nazeeh Johnson

The former walk-on often flies under the radar with Marshall fans but make no mistake about it, he will be an enormous part of what MU does on defense in 2019. Johnson can play safety and can slide down to nickel as well. He's also a very sure tackle evidenced by his 56 stops in 2018.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Sean Fans 14th 7th 16th 14th

12. Tyler King, RB, Jr.

King is without a doubt Marshall's most electric player on offense. Every time he touches the ball he's a threat to score. Unfortunately for King and Marshall fans, the Florida native has been dinged up quite a bit during his career. Last year King missed 4 games but still managed to lead Marshall in rushing with 671 yards.

Tyler King

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Sean Fans 6th 10th N/R 9th

11. Josh Ball, OT, Jr.

Josh Ball

An unexpected addition for the spring 2018 semester, Ball arrives in Huntington a huge question mark. A former Rivals 250 recruit, Ball started a number of games as freshman at Florida State before leaving school surrounding some well documented off-the-field issues. Ball was working his way back from a knee injury this spring so his impact is far from a sure thing in 2019, but his upside alone gets him a spot at number 11.