Marshall redshirt junior WR Jayden Harrison has been named Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

Harrison set the tone for Marshall in a 38-33 win over Georgia Southern, as the team honored the 75 souls lost in the crash of Southern Airways Flight 932 on Nov. 14, 1970.

Harrison returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown—his second kickoff return for a touchdown this season and the first time Marshall opened the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown since Harrison did so against Florida Atlantic in 2021.

The Antioch, Tenn., native leads the nation with two kickoff return touchdowns and an average of 32.5 yards per kickoff return.