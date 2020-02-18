Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature CB Josh Bowers from Navarro JC. Bowers is already enrolled at Marshall and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Other schools offering scholarships: The Citadel, McNeese State, Robert Morris and Tennessee Tech.

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

I tend to watch a show or go hang out with friends.

HN: What food do you like the best?

I really like lasagna.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

Pursuit of Happiness.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I mostly listen to rap music and my favorite artist is Rod Wave.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

People just call me Bowers.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

Exercise Science.



