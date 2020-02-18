Getting To Know: Josh Bowers
Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature CB Josh Bowers from Navarro JC. Bowers is already enrolled at Marshall and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Other schools offering scholarships: The Citadel, McNeese State, Robert Morris and Tennessee Tech.
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
I tend to watch a show or go hang out with friends.
HN: What food do you like the best?
I really like lasagna.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
Pursuit of Happiness.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
I mostly listen to rap music and my favorite artist is Rod Wave.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
People just call me Bowers.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
Exercise Science.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
Darrell Revis.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
I pray.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
Corner.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
Relentless effort and I believe I'm a lockdown corner.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
I need to make sure I keep weight on.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
My buddy Micah Abraham.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
Not one in particular, no.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
The food!
HN: What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?
I'm honestly not sure.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
#3.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
I want to maintain a 3.25 GPA and make 1st team all conference.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
I hope you're ready for a show next year!