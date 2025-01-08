Portal Additions: Defense
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Gibson was officially announced as MU's newest coach yesterday.
Parker Brault, EJ McAdams, and Jaasai Simmons spoke about becoming the newest members of the Herd.
Marshall returns to the Cam Henderson Center for a contest against the Ohio Bobcats at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The game will be nationally-televised by ESPN.
The Herd will next face Ohio State.
Gibson was officially announced as MU's newest coach yesterday.
Parker Brault, EJ McAdams, and Jaasai Simmons spoke about becoming the newest members of the Herd.
Marshall returns to the Cam Henderson Center for a contest against the Ohio Bobcats at 4 p.m. on Saturday.