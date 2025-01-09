Portal Additions: Offense

Yesterday we took at the portal additions on the defensive side of the ball: https://marshall.rivals.com/news/portal-additions-defense

Today, we look at the offense. Much like on defense, there are a ton of holes for HC Tony Gibson and OC Rod Smith to fill.

Quarterbacks

Much has been made about some of the splashier names the Marshall staff has pursued at QB, but Zion Turner (to date) is the only QB addition Marshall has made at QB through the portal. Uber athletic, Turner profiles as the type of QB that fits perfectly with OC Rod Smith's offense. Spring ball could very well be the Zion Turner and JacQai Long show, which will be very interesting to watch. Colin Parachek also returns and while he showed well last year in the spring game, it is hard to imagine him being a good fit in Smith's offense.

It is very unlikely the staff is done at QB for 2025. They recently offered 2025 Martinsburg (WV) Koi Fagan and still have the second portal opening after spring ball to add another guy at QB.

Wide Receivers

Depending on what happens with Christian Fitzpatrick's appeal for another year, Marshall could be completely starting over at the WR position. Mississippi State transfer Antonio Harmon brings P4 starting experience and should step in right away and compete for major playing time. Majon Wright is another interesting add and brings size to the WR position. Back in 2020, Wright caught 15 balls for Arizona and last year hauled in 14 for Valdosta State. West Liberty transfer and Huntington native Ben Turner could very well be the top option at the slot position. Zavier Short and Tony Martin have yet to make an impact at the FBS level, but add depth to a group that sorely needs it.

Freshman Sherone Wright joins the team and has the speed and skillset to immediately challenge for PT in the slot and as a returner on kicks. Senior Bryan Robinson, should he choose to return, also has eligibility left and could provide valuable depth.

Running Backs

Like WR, Marshall is basically starting over at the RB position, too. RB coach Rod McDowell has brought in a couple of good ones in UNLV/NC State transfer Michael Allen and McNeese State's Jo'Shon Barbie. Allen was UNLV's starting back to begin the year but like Jordan Houston last year, decided to red-shirt to preserve a year of eligibility. Barbie was McNeese's workhorse in 2024, running for 831 yards and 8 TDs.

Freshman Anthony Quinn Jr. pledged to Gibson and staff back in December and could see time as a back-up to Allen and Barbie.

Offensive Lineman

Guard Jalen Slappy was one of the few eligible players that decided to return to MU and will be counted on heavily to lead the OL group in 2025. Shunmarkus Adams and Erik Meeks, who both saw extensive PT on the interior of the line for MU in 2024, also return. Besides those players, Marshall be looking to replace a ton of production. Peyton Ellis spent last year at East Texas A&M and started a number of games, so he likely figures into the tackle rotation immediately. Morgan Scott started a handful of games at MTSU last year and will likely be in direct competition with Ellis on the two-deep. Tyler McDuffie earned second team All CAA offense lineman while starting at LT all year for Hampton. He's likely a plug and play guy at one of the tackle spots for OL coach Bob McClain. Local lineman Bryce Biggs and Evan Ferguson have yet to see the field much during their careers, but could surprise. This is one position where a bunch of underclassmen currently on scholarship are returning, so depth could be built among Shawn Rouse, Andrew Hancock and Christian Richter. Keep an eye on former PWO Issac Clary. He's a big kid who pushed the two-deep last year and saw some PT on special teams. The 2025 freshman class is deep and talented with four signees in Jack Laird, Eli Kaufman, Parker Brault and Andrew Dudley. It is tough for true freshman to play their first years, so they will all likely redshirt in 2025.

Tight Ends