Marshall assistant Shannon Morrison dipped into the Southwest to pluck one of the region's best overall football players, as Andrew Morris announced his verbal commitment to the Thundering Herd this week.

"Overall, it was just the best decision for me personally," Morris told HerdNation.com. "I love what they're building there, with Coach Huff is doing. It's something special and a great opportunity for me. I had to jump on it. Coach Morrison, I really like the vision he's given me as to what I could be at Marshall and in Huntington."