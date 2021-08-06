Top 20 players for 2021: 6-10

Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2021, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Chris McLaughlin, and Herdnation.com staffers Sean Hammond, Aaron Perkins and Aaron Coleman. Previous: 16-20; 11-15

10. Billy Ross, JR, OG.

Much has been made about the former UNC lineman's transfer back home. Ross certainly has the talent to more than adequately replace star Cain Madden; but the former Huntington High School star hasn't played a real snap in quite awhile and could be a bit rusty early on. Marshall badly needs Ross to be good. The options behind him at guard are young and unproven.

9. Talik Keaton. So, WR.

With the loss of Broc Thompson at WR, Marshall needs Keaton to continue his upward trajectory and develop into an all-conference type of weapon the outside. Keaton is also one of the C-USA's best punt returners.

8. The Running Back Position.

It will be strange not hearing Brenden Knox's name called this year and while the current Dallas Cowboy will be tough to replace, Marshall has a deep stable of running backs who are more than up for the challenge. Will it be Shelden Evans, Knowledge McDaniel or Rasheen Ali to carry the load? The answer could be none of them; as a running back-by-committee situation could very well be a real thing.

7. Steven Gilmore, CB, JR.

Gilmore was named to the pre-season Jim Thorpe Award Watch List. The SC started all ten games last year for Marshall and was named first-team all-CUSA for his efforts.

6. Koby Cumberlander, DE, JR.