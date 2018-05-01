Related: Top 20 Herd: 20-16 | Top 20 Herd: 15-11 | Top 20 Herd: 10-6 Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2018, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Chris McLaughlin, Herdnation.com staff Josh Stowers, Dick Ash and former Managing Editor Mike Gwinn.

5. Tyler King, RB, So.

Tyler King

King showed flashes last year that he has the ability to be the next great Herd running back. King averaged over 5 yards a carry and broke several long runs for touchdowns. His 90 yard score against Colorado State was one of the highlights of the entire year. If he can become a bit more consistent and improve his ball security, King should be the primary ball carrier in 2018.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Dick Mike 3rd 10th 5th 8th

4. Ryan Bee, DT, Sr.

Ryan Bee (91)

Hard to believe this is Bee's last year in kelly green. The Ohio native has been a regular contributor along the defensive line since his red-shirt freshman season. A second team all-CUSA pick last year, Bee was somehow ignored this offseason and wasn't named a pre-season all-conference pick by C-USA coaches. That should serve as motivation for Bee to have a monster senior season.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Dick Mike 2nd 1st 4th 11th

3. Chase Hancock, LB, Sr.

Chase Hancock

What else is left to say about the former walk-on from Beckley? A pre-season first team all-CUSA selection, Hancock should challenge for defensive MVP honors. Hancock led Marshall with 128 tackles last year and figures to do the same in 2018. he is the emotional heart and soul of the Marshall defense.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Dick Mike 10th 3rd 2nd 4th

2. Tyre Brady, WR, Sr.

Tyre Brady

It's rare players who are as hyped up as Brady was before ever playing a game in a Marshall uniform pan out - but boy did Brady pan out. The Miami transfer announced his arrival with a record setting performance against NC State in week two - hauling in 11 catches for 248 yards against several future pros. The only knock against Brady last year was he was dinged up quite a bit and missed nearly three games. If he can stay healthy for all 12 regular season games plus the postseason, an 80 catch and 1300 yard season is well within reach.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Dick Mike 3rd 5th 1st 4th

1. Alex Thomson, QB, Jr.

We mentioned players living up to the hype in Tyre Brady's write-up. Well, enter Mr. Hype 2018 - Alex Thomson. If Thomson makes a similar splash Marshall will have an excellent 2018 season and most likely win C-USA. That's an enormous if, however. The coaching staff is over-the-moon excited with the intangibles Thomson brings to the QB position but until he proves it on the field, questions will remain about just how good he can be. Luckily for Herd fans, uber-talented RS-FR Isaiah Green is waiting in the wings in case Thomson is not up to the task.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Dick Mike 1st 1st 3rd 1st