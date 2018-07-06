Related: Top 20 Herd: 16-20 Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2018, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Chris McLaughlin, Herdnation.com staff Josh Stowers, Dick Ash and former Managing Editor Mike Gwinn.

15. Jaylon McClain-Sapp, CB, Jr.

Jaylon McClain-Sapp (7)

Sapp-McClain was dinged up quite a bit last year but early on in the season was playing ahead of departed senior Rodney Allen opposite stalwart Chris Jackson. McClain-Sapp is extremely physical and has the talent level to shut down the opponents second or third options in the passing game. Getting him back to 100% health will be huge for Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Dick Mike 12th 17th 19th 17th

14. Keion Davis, RB, Sr.

Keion Davis

Davis nearly won the Miami (OH) game by himself last year with his dazzling kick returns. It's that same role on special teams where Marshall will need the senior to excel again. Davis also led the Thundering Herd in carries last year, although the HN staff expects Tyler King to be the bell cow in 2018 from a reps perspective. That said, there's little doubt Davis will be heavily involved in the running game as well.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Dick Mike 20th 15th 13th 16th

13. Marcel Williams, WR, Sr.

Marcel Williams

Williams was Mr. Dependable last year for QB Chase Litton, hauling in 41 catches for over 500 yard working primarily from the slot. How Marshall's new QB develops chemistry with the former JUCO product will be an interesting storyline to follow once fall camps opens in a few weeks.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Dick Mike 15th 16th 11th N/R

12. Will Ulmer, OT, So.

Will Ulmer (50)

Ulmer's development last year as a freshman at left tackle was enormous for the Thundering Herd. A.J. Addison was unable to grab ahold of the position, which allowed Ulmer to slide in to a starting role much earlier than anyone predicted. Marshall fans should get used to number 50 protecting the blind side over the next few years because it will be borderline impossible for anyone to unseat Ulmer before his eligibility is up.

Ranking Breakdown Chris Josh Dick Mike 9th 13th 10th N/R

11. Malik Gant, SS, Jr.

Malik Gant

A former walk-on, Gant is the hardest hitter on the team and regularly makes highlight reel tackles from his strong safety position. The DC native led the team in solo tackles and finished second in assists to Chase Hancock. Surprisingly, Gant did not force a turnover last year or record a sack, so there is room for improvement.