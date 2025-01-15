Opportunity to Wear the Green and White is an Honor for Abercrombie

The Herd stays in Huntington to continue its four-game homestand on Thursday night against James Madison at 7 p.m.
Dezayne Mingo tallied a career-high 23 points to lead all scorers.
HN breaks down the 2024 football season and takes a quick look at the 2025 season with new head coach Tony Gibson.
The Herd returns to Sun Belt Conference action on Thursday at 7 p.m. when it hosts Texas State in the Cam Henderson.
Herd collects 30 assists on 37 made baskets en route to 55 percent shooting.
