Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was officially invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the team announced on Monday.

Ali, a junior running back from Cleveland, Ohio, has rushed for 973 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games in 2023.

Of the nine games in which Ali has played, he has scored multiple touchdowns in six of them.

The most recent occurrence came on Saturday when he rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the Herd’s 38-33 win over Georgia Southern. Those numbers also landed Ali the distinction of being named the East-West Shrine Bowl’s “Offensive Breakout Player of the Week” on Monday.

Ali’s 14 touchdowns on the season currently rank him No. 4 in FBS in rushing touchdowns. Ali also ranks No. 4 in total touchdowns with 15 on the season and is No. 8 overall in scoring per game at 10.0.

Ali becomes only the 2nd player in the last 15 seasons (the late Devon Johnson, 2015) to receive the East-West Shrine Game invite.

In Marshall’s storied history, only 10 players have previously played in the East-West Shrine Game. Ali would join Johnson and Jackie Hunt (1940 and 1941) as the only Marshall running backs to ever play in the game.

Currently, Ali is in the top-10 in several Marshall all-time career lists, including rushing touchdowns (38 TDs, No. 5 in history), total touchdowns (42 TDs, No. 6 in history), yards per carry (5.5 ypc, No. 7 in history), career rushing yards (2,628, No. 9 in history) and attempts (475, No. 10 in history).

Ali was named an FWAA Freshman All-American after rushing for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021.

Prior to the 2023 season, Ali was named to the 2023 Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List.