Gameday is almost here, the Herd kicks off Saturday at 6:30pm at home vs VMI. Today we take a quick look at the history and include links to all you will need to get you through the weekend!



Marshall opens up the 2019 football season on August 31 at home versus VMI. This will be the twentieth meeting between the two former Southern Conference foes. Both teams have gone separate ways since Marshall left the Southern Conference in 1996. VMI remains in the conference, while the Herd has moved from the Southern Conference to the MAC, and now of course, CUSA.



Marshall leads the series against VMI 14 to 5. The series started in 1959, with VMI travelling to Fairfield Stadium and defeating the herd 46 – 0. Two years later, VMI beat Marshall 33 – 6. The teams would not play each other again until 1979. From that point, they would play every year until 1996 with the exception of 1984. Marshall would lose the first three games when the series renewed. Over the first five games of the series, VMI went 5 – 0 and held the Herd to a total of 28 points.



Marshall would finally get a win in 1982, edging the Keydets on the road 22 – 20. That was the start of a fifteen-game winning streak. Marshall has not lost to VMI since 1981. Since 1989, Marshall has outscored VMI 386 to 81.



Marshall’s last loss to a Southern Conference school since a 10 – 3 home loss to current Sun Belt member, Appalachian State. Marshall hasn’t lost to a FBS school since the 2007 home loss to New Hampshire.



VMI was 1 – 10 last season. Their only win was a 20 – 11 victory over Tusculum. Their last game of the season was a 77 – 14 loss to CUSA opponent Old Dominion. VMI gave up over 265 yards per game rushing. In one difference from the Keydets from the olden days of playing Marshall, they threw for over 3,400 yards, and rushed for only 1,102. That is a far cry from the military style wishbone offenses from the 80’s and 90’s.



