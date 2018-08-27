Each year, college football coaches experience their own version of Christmas in early June. New NCAA regulations allow coaches to spend up to 15 hours per week over the summer with their team so the summer period is the first real look at new players for most coaches. The same can be said for fans and fall practice. As much as I look forward to each new season, I always look forward to seeing the new crop of Marshall players even more. With the fall camp period of practice completed, let’s take a look at each new member of the Thundering on the defensive side of the ball and what their outlook is on the 2018 season.

Breon Hayward

A late arrival to fall camp, the 6-2, 230-pound JUCO product is another big body at linebackers Coach Byron Thweatt’s disposal. With the number of talented players in the linebacker room, it’s possible that Hayward could slide down to the defensive line in the spring like Juwon Young did earlier this year. Given his late arrival, I wasn’t able to see much of Hayward in action so it’s hard to tell what type of player Marshall has in the talented junior. Hayward seems destined for a red-shirt in 2018 though and will look to make his first real impact in 2019.

Markeis Colvin

Colvin is one of the more impressive newcomers on the Herd’s roster. Physically speaking, Colvin is as ready as any other member of the 2018 Class. At 6-0, 196 pounds, Colvin honestly possesses enough size to play safety, but the Thundering Herd coaches love the physicality he brings on the outside. Colvin is someone that I could easily see the Marshall coaches taking advantage of the new red-shirt rule with. Late in games, or possibly even on special teams, I think Colvin will likely see the field at some point in 2018.

Tyquavious “Ty” Terrell

At first glance, Terrell was the newcomer that brought the most intrigue in my opinion. At 6-0, 203 pounds, Terrell is solidly built and actually looks more like a running back than he does a wide receiver. Possessing an explosive first step, Terrell can run. With that said, the receiver room seems to be stacked on paper and it may be hard for him to see the field in 2018. When Terrell does see the field though, I think he’ll be a name Herd fans will grow to be familiar with. Look for him to compete for playing time in 2019 at slot receiver and in the return game.

Stephen Gilmore

Going into fall camp, I wasn’t sure what to expect from Gilmore. I knew he was a talented defensive back, but I wasn’t sure if his lack of size would hinder him in his first season with the Thundering Herd. Although he may be undersized at 5-11 and 160 pounds, Gilmore seems to play with a chip on his shoulder that allows him to compete at a much higher level than I expected. He may possess the best ball skills of any Herd defensive back as a true freshman. As skilled as Gilmore is, I still think the Herd youngster will red-shirt in 2018 giving him time to develop physically. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Gilmore battling for the playing time at the nickel in 2019.

Dallas Martin

Like Hayward, Martin came to Marshall via the JUCO ranks. As one of the more successful tacklers among JUCO linebackers in 2017, I was interested to see what Martin’s possible impact to the 2018 season. Throughout camp, it felt like Martin was kind of stuck in the adjustment period and was thinking too much. I never really saw him read and react like you’d like to see your linebackers doing. The part is, Martin has a red-shirt available and will likely be able to develop this year in behind one of the better group of linebackers in Conference USA. Barring injury, I wouldn’t plan on seeing Martin on the field until 2019 when he’ll compete for playing time.

Arak McDuffie

When McDuffie signed with Marshall this past February, I thought then that there was a chance that Marshall had just signed an anchor for future Marshall defensive lines. Turns out, I may have been right. At 6-5, 260 pounds, McDuffie is still just a “kid.” He’s long and possesses a frame that would have most defensive line coaches drooling over. Just looking at him, you wouldn’t really think he weighs 260 pounds, because his body isn’t anywhere near developed. I can’t imagine what he’ll look like in a couple years. I don’t think there’s any question that the plan for McDuffie is to slide down to defensive tackle and use his length to disrupt the interior like current defensive tackle Ryan Bee. McDuffie will no doubt red-shirt in 2018 and will be a name to watch in 2019.

Sam Burton

Burton is a name that I referenced during fall camp, and may be a name that we hear from again in 2018. I made the comparison to Marquis Couch and I’m sticking to it. Burton isn’t the most physically gifted player on the roster and may not do anything to “flash,” but he’s usually right in the middle of things and from my vantage point, doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. Burton’s biggest asset may be his motor. He doesn’t give up on plays and as a pass rusher, that can be a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. I think the plan is for Burton to red-shirt in 2018, but if called upon, I think Burton could play. Simply put, I like Sam Burton and think Marshall got a steal here.

Owen Porter

Porter, a Spring Valley HS product, is a guy that could possibly take the Ian Hoskins approach to college football. When Porter signed with Marshall back in February, he was 215-220 pounds. Fast forward six months later and Porter is now closer to 250 pounds. I’m not saying he’s going to be able to continue that type of growth, but it’s possible. Ian Hoskins came to Marshall as a 190-pound safety and left as a 265-pound defensive end. Given Porter’s hard-nosed style of play and wrestling background, I honestly hope he’s able to slide down to defensive tackle at some point. Porter is likely in line for a red-shirt in 2018. I’m interested to see where his career takes him as his body continues to develop.

Taymon Cooke

WVU’s loss was Marshall’s gain. It’s that simple. A late addition to the 2018 Class, Cooke flashed athleticism and ball skills in the secondary during camp. I expected Cooke to be slotted at CB, but Holliday’s staff found him more suited to play safety. After watching him this fall, I can’t say they were wrong. Cooke is bigger than I expected, measuring in at 6-1, 177 pounds. His length and instincts allow him to cover the back end very effectively. Given our current depth at safety, I don’t know how much time he’ll see in 2018, but I expect to contribute on special teams this fall.

Koby Cumberlander

Cumberlander is a name that I think Thundering Herd fans will get to know over the course of the next few years pretty well. Solidly built at 6-2, 245 pounds, Cumberlander is a powerful (585-pound squat) red-shirt freshman that plays on the edge. After sitting out 2017, Cumberlander is one of a three red-shirt freshmen defensive linemen that Marshall may work into the rotation in 2018. Given his background as a defensive end, and the need for depth at the position, I think it’s possible that Cumberlander could be the first defensive end off the bench. Like any first-year player, it may take him a few games to knock off the rust, but I think by mid-season, we could see why Holliday and his staff speak so highly of the youngster.

Darius Hodge

Like Cumberlander, Hodge is a name that fans will become familiar with over the next couple years. At 251 pounds, Hodge is a physical specimen and should be the first player off the bus on Saturday in Oxford. After playing linebacker in high school, Hodge has moved down to the defensive line for college. His combination of size, speed, and strength should produce a tremendous pass rusher off the edge. Hodge will likely fill in behind Juwon Young at the “FOX” end position. 2018 may be more of a learning experience that anything for Hodge considering the move down the defensive line and following a red-shirt in 2017. With that said, his athletic ability alone will get him on the field. Honestly, I could see Hodge being a weapon on third-down and long situations.

Jermaine Cross

Here’s a guy that could eventually blossom into a player for Marshall. Physically speaking Cross is a monster (6-5, 285), and his frame suggests that he could continue growing. Before last spring, I honestly thought that Cross would be a player that Marshall would try to bring along fairly quickly due to the lack of depth on the interior. With the improved play of Malik Thompson and continued growth of Channing Hames and Ty Tyler, I now think Cross is a player that Marshall will be able to develop slowly. I think after a year or two at the defensive tackle position Cross could be wreak havoc with his length and size. Look for him to really start blossoming next spring and heading into 2019 when he’ll be needed for depth purposes.

Kenard King

Here’s another guy that I think has a chance to be special for Marshall. King’s athleticism allows him to cover a lot of field in the secondary and he’s not afraid to stick his nose in there. He like a few of the other younger defensive players, has the luxury of playing and learning behind guys like Malik Gant, Nazeeh Johnson and Brandon Drayton. After red-shirting in 2017, King will need to knock off the rust in 2018. He could see the field on special teams, but with so much depth ahead of him, it’s going to be hard for him to make much of an impact.

Tavante Beckett

Beckett, a Virginia Tech transfer, will be a great look for the offense on scout team in 2018. Beckett, who was projected to start for Virginia Tech in 2017, left school and followed his high school teammate Jaquan Yulee to Marshall where the duo will team up again in 2019. Beckett, who wasn’t quite as big as I thought he’d be (5-10, 222), but makes up for it with explosion. With the departures of Chase Hancock, Frankie Hernandez, Artis Johnson following the 2018 season, there will be first-team snaps for Beckett to challenge for. It’s up to him to put in the work and follow the coaches game plan.