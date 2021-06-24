Hoops prospect Jacob Conner considering joining The Herd
Ohio's Jacob Conner recently wrapped an official visit to Huntington, where he got a sense of what it would be like to play basketball for Dan D'Antoni and the Thundering Herd.
The 6-foot-7, 170-pounder caught up with HerdNation.com to recap the visit and give the latest on his decision making process.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news