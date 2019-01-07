Getting To Know: Sidney Porter
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
SP: I like to play Madden.
HN: What food do you like the best?
SP: Wings and shrimp.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
SP: Friday with Ice Cube.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
SP: I mostly listen to rap. Kodak Black and Youngboy are my favorite artists.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
SP: Sid.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
SP: Kineselogy.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
GW: Ed Reeds.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
SP: Pray and talk to my grandmother.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
SP: Outside linebacker/Safety.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
SP: I'm physical and I fear no one. I'm also a playmaker.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
SP: I want to get faster.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
SP: My relationship with the Marshall coaches and a lot of prayer.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
SP: I'm close to Coach Mike Treier.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
SP: The fan support at Marshall stuck out. Hanging with Omari Cobb and meeting the man in charge: Doc.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
SP: Probably Kansas.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
SP: I would like to wear number 10. It was my godbrother's (Corey Tindal) old number.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
SP: Be a true freshman and excel in the classroom.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
SP: I'm coming home and I'm looking forward to impressing Marshall fans with my play! I know they will enjoy it!