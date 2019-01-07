HN: What do you do in your spare time?

SP: I like to play Madden.

HN: What food do you like the best?

SP: Wings and shrimp.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

SP: Friday with Ice Cube.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

SP: I mostly listen to rap. Kodak Black and Youngboy are my favorite artists.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

SP: Sid.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

SP: Kineselogy.