News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 07:31:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting To Know: Malik Tolbert

Chris McLaughlin • HerdNation.com
@_ChrisRMcL
Publisher

Interests  

HN: What do you do in your spare time?
MT: I like to eat and hang out with my family.

HN: What food do you like the best?
MT: Hot wings.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
MT: Scarface.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
MT: I listen to hip hop and my favorite artist is Lil' Baby.

HN: Do you have a nickname?
MT: My nickname is Easy.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
MT: Athletic Training.

Thoughts & Opinions  

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
MT: Randy Moss and Odell Beckham.

HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
MT: I pray.

HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
MT: Wide Receiver.

HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
MT: I bring effort and energy to everything I do.

HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
MT: I need to gain weight.

A Look At The Recruiting Process  

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in picking Marshall?
MT: Marshall is like family and from the moment I stepped off the plane I felt like I was home.

HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
MT: Dallas Baker.

HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
MT: Hanging out with the current players and just seeing how college works.

HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
MT: UCF.

Future And Goals

HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
MT: 7.

HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
MT: Just become the best version of me that I can.

HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
MT: Le't Go Herd!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}