Getting To Know: Malik Tolbert
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
MT: I like to eat and hang out with my family.
HN: What food do you like the best?
MT: Hot wings.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
MT: Scarface.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
MT: I listen to hip hop and my favorite artist is Lil' Baby.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
MT: My nickname is Easy.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
MT: Athletic Training.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
MT: Randy Moss and Odell Beckham.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
MT: I pray.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
MT: Wide Receiver.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
MT: I bring effort and energy to everything I do.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
MT: I need to gain weight.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in picking Marshall?
MT: Marshall is like family and from the moment I stepped off the plane I felt like I was home.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
MT: Dallas Baker.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
MT: Hanging out with the current players and just seeing how college works.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
MT: UCF.
Future And Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
MT: 7.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
MT: Just become the best version of me that I can.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
MT: Le't Go Herd!