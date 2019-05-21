HN: What do you do in your spare time?

MT: I like to eat and hang out with my family.

HN: What food do you like the best?

MT: Hot wings.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

MT: Scarface.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

MT: I listen to hip hop and my favorite artist is Lil' Baby.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

MT: My nickname is Easy.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

MT: Athletic Training.