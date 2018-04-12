HN: What do you do in your spare time?

JWP: In my spare time I hang with friends and family, play video games and work out.

HN: What food do you like the best?

JWP: My favorite food is pizza.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

JWP: My favorite movie is Rio.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

JWP: I listen to all types of music but my favorite artist is Lloyd.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

JWP: My nickname is Baby T.O..

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

JWP: No, not yet.