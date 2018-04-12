Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
JWP: In my spare time I hang with friends and family, play video games and work out.
HN: What food do you like the best?
JWP: My favorite food is pizza.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
JWP: My favorite movie is Rio.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
JWP: I listen to all types of music but my favorite artist is Lloyd.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
JWP: My nickname is Baby T.O..
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
JWP: No, not yet.
Thoughts and opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
JWP: T.O.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
JWP: My pre-game ritual is to call my momma before every game and pray together.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
JWP: Wide Receiver.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
JWP: A player that leads by actions and is very passionate. I'm a playmaker and reliable in the clutch moments of games.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
JWP: I need to work on everything because there is no such thing as too much work.
A look at the recruiting process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
JWP: I picked Marshall because it's a school I've wanted to play for since I was in high school . The coaching staff and the community made me feel at home on my visit.
HN: What are your thoughts on the Marshall coaching staff?
JWP: I really like the coaching staff - they care about us. They're more than coaches, they're family.
Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
JWP: Coach Baker.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
JWP: I really enjoyed the basketball game.
Future and goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
JWP: I'm going to wear #81.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
JWP: My goal is to start and make an impact both off and on the field.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
JWP: I appreciate all of you so much! I'm ready to make you proud and he a part of the Herd family!