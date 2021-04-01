McConnell goes in-depth on numerous topics both on and off the field in our conversation.

HerdNation.com continues our annual "Getting to Know" feature today with a closer look at punter John McConnell.

What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time I play a lot of golf

Do you have a favorite movie?

Remember the Titans and Caddyshack.

What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I listen to everything, just depends on my mood. My favorite artists are Kid Cudi and Sublime.

Do you have a nickname?

Back home in Morgantown a lot of people call me Johnner.

Do you have a major picked out yet?

I will be majoring in sports management.

Who is your favorite football player all time?

Heath Miller.

Do you have a pregame ritual?

I like to first listen to hype music and then slowly listen to calmer music closer to the beginning of the game so I can stay mellow.

What position will you be playing at Marshall?

Punter.

What will you bring to Marshall as far as your strong point?

I work very hard and I'm very determined. I'm very flexible at the punter position and can do a lot of different stuff back there.

What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

I need to continue to improve my consistency.

What one thing was the determining factor in you picking Marshall?

I felt very comfortable and at home in Huntington. Plus it is close to where I'm from so my family will be able to come to every home game.

What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?

Honestly I am not even sure.

What number would you like to wear at Marshall?

I'm not picky about what number I wear but 16 would be cool because that is what Kaare Vedvik and Justin Rohrwasser sore and they were both very successful specialists at Marshall. (McConnell is currently assigned 45).

What are your goals for your first year at Marshall?

I want to impact the team and help out any way I can, however that ends up being.

HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?

I want the fans to know I'm going to push myself as hard as I can to be as great as possible and help the team be successful!