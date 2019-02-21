HN: What do you do in your spare time?

JA: I like playing video games.

HN: What food do you like the best?

JA: Hamburgers.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

JA: Don't really have one favorite.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

JA: Rap and my favorite artists is J.Cole.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

JA: No I do not.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

JA: My major is criminal justice.