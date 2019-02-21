Getting To Know: J'Coryan Anderson
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
JA: I like playing video games.
HN: What food do you like the best?
JA: Hamburgers.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
JA: Don't really have one favorite.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
JA: Rap and my favorite artists is J.Cole.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
JA: No I do not.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
JA: My major is criminal justice.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
JA: Luke Kuechly.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
JA: I always make sure to say my prayers.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
JA: Linebacker.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
JA: Definitely my speed.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
JA: I need to gain good weight to play at the college level.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
JA: The atmosphere at Marshall was different. It was a great family feel.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
JA: Not yet, no.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
JA: The atmosphere in the stadium during the game.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
JA: Tulane.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
JA: Number 22.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
JA: I would like Marshall fans to know I am ready to work!