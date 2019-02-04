HN: What do you do in your spare time?

EN: Watch football.

HN: What food do you like the best?

EN: Honey gold chicken tenders.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

EN: Percy Jackson.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

EN: Rap and NBA Youngboy.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

EN: Zeus.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

EN: Biology.