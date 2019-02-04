Getting To Know: Elias Neal
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
EN: Watch football.
HN: What food do you like the best?
EN: Honey gold chicken tenders.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
EN: Percy Jackson.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
EN: Rap and NBA Youngboy.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
EN: Zeus.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
EN: Biology.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
EN: Reggie Bush or Ray Lewis.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
EN: I pray.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
EN: Linebacker.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
EN: I'm a playmaker and I think I will upgrade the level of athleticism at the linebacker spot.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
EN: Not thinking too much.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
EN: The overall love and support from the community and the way they don't limit linebackers to a certain style of play.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
EN: Not one in particular yet (Fuller and Thweatt were his primary recruiters).
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
EN: The game and chanting WE ARE...Marshall!
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
EN: Arkansas.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
EN: 24.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
EN: Learn the system and establish myself as someone who can be depended on in any situation.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
EN: I hope you're ready! Let's ride!