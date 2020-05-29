HerdNation - Getting To Know: Anthony James

Getting To Know: Anthony James
Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature RB Anthony James.
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
I work out to get stronger, faster and to stay in shape.
HN: What food do you like the best?
Pizza.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
The Waterboy.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
Rap and my favorite artist is NBA Youngboy.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
AnttJankk.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
Yes I will be majoring in Information Technology.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
Michael Vick.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
Yes I do. I play one of my favorite songs by NBA Youngboy called "No Understand", go to the field to warm up and look up and say "I love you" to my parents before the game starts.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
Running Back.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as a strong point?
I will lead, I will be determined and I will work hard.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
I need to make sure I stay engaged at all times on the field.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
The family feel. I wanted to be a part of it.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
Coach Pepe Pearson.
HN: What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?
Shepherd University.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
25.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
To focus on my academics and become a better version of myself.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
There's a storm coming! Let's get ready to work!