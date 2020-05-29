HerdNation - Getting To Know: Anthony James

Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature RB Anthony James.

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

I work out to get stronger, faster and to stay in shape.

HN: What food do you like the best?

Pizza.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

The Waterboy.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

Rap and my favorite artist is NBA Youngboy.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

AnttJankk.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

Yes I will be majoring in Information Technology.



