HN: What do you do in your spare time?

AR: Hanging out with my friends and family.

HN: What food do you like the best?

AR: BBQ ribs.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

AR: Avengers Infinity War.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

AR: Rap and my favorite artists is Lil' Baby.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

AR: Mirsey.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

AR: Political Science.