Getting To Know: Amir Richardson
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
AR: Hanging out with my friends and family.
HN: What food do you like the best?
AR: BBQ ribs.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
AR: Avengers Infinity War.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
AR: Rap and my favorite artists is Lil' Baby.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
AR: Mirsey.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
AR: Political Science.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
AR: Odell Beckham.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
AR: I listen to hype music and go over film.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
AR: Wide Receiver.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
AR: A player who is more motivated than ever to prove the old staff at WVU wrong.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
AR: My route running and my ability to catch in traffic.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
AR: My relationship with my position coach was a major factor.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
AR: Coach (Dallas) Baker.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
AR: Hanging out with the current players.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
AR: Not sure to be honest.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
AR: 4.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
AR: I want to be a freshman all-american.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
AR: That they are going to get everything I have to try to help win the program games and better the overall community. Marshall took me in after I was betrayed by my hometown school - WVU - and I owe them the world. I'm going to give everything I got! Go Herd!