Conference USA Roundtable Discussion: Part One

College football is approaching fast and is almost upon us. Rivals’ Conference USA publishers sat down this month for a roundtable discussion on several topics of note ahead of the 2021 football season. For this roundtable, we will chop it up into different parts. Today we look at playoff expansion and project who will win the C-USA East and West divisions.



If the CFB Playoff had expanded to 12 for 2021, which Conference USA team would have the best shot?

“Probably UAB. Not only should UAB be very good again, but they have a huge out-of-conference game against Georgia on their schedule. While the chances of the Blazers upsetting UGA are extremely slim, that's the type of win coupled with an undefeated season that could help UAB leapfrog a team like Cincinnati or Boise.” -Chris McLaughlin, HerdNation.com “I’ll roll with Marshall. They are breaking in a new coach, giving Charles Huff his first opportunity to be a head coach. Huff will have immediate success. Look for Marshall’s signal caller Grant Wells to flourish in the offense, having the green light to throw the rock around. Despite losing all everything linebacker Tavante Beckett, who was the Conference USA defensive player of the year, Marshall returns eight starters on the defensive side of the ball. I look for Marshall to drop one league game this season.” -Matt Dossett, GoMiddle.com “I would have to go with Bill Clark and UAB. Clark has done a phenomenal job of not only keeping the program going, but winning championships during that process.” -Heath Hinton, BigGoldNation.com “College football is very hard to predict in any conference, but one of the most consistent things in Conference USA is Bill Clark in his UAB Blazers. If I had to pick a team right now it would have to be them. If I had a runner up it would most likely be a team like FAU or Marshall.” -Javi Cardenas, BirdsUp.com “I feel that UAB would be that team, just based on how successful they've been over the past few years. The Blazers have won three straight Conference USA West Division titles, are the defending league champions, and have a lot of talent on the roster for the 2021 season – highlighted by veteran quarterback Tyler Johnston III, who's thrown for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns during his UAB career.” -Tyler Mansfield, InsideHilltopperSports.com



Will UAB repeat as West Champ in 2021?

“UAB is the clear favorite to repeat, but UTSA and Louisiana Tech will give the Blazers all they can handle. Jeff Taylor has built a strong run game around Sincere McCormick and 11 starters are back on defense for the Roadrunners. Year in and year out Louisiana Tech & UAB always play a big part in deciding the West. The Bulldogs defeated the Blazers a season ago in 2 OT.” -Ben Carlisle, BleedTechBlue.com

“Short answer is yes. UTSA seems to be a bit of a media darling right now (for good reason) but UAB just returns too much, Bill Clark is the best coach in the conference by a decent margin and the excitement of opening up a new stadium should be enough for a 4th consecutive western division title for UAB.” -Chris McLaughlin, HerdNation.com

“I think UAB will repeat. Simply put, Bill Clark has the UAB program rolling and is definitely a force to be reckoned with in Conference USA. Look for tailback DeWayne McBride to flourish in the offense, coming in to replace Spencer Brown. I think that UTSA and Louisiana Tech are the two biggest challengers and formidable foes for UAB. I would probably have Tech ahead of UTSA in the pecking order. The thing is Louisiana Tech has to go to Birmingham to face UAB.” -Matt Dossett, GoMiddle.com

“UAB is in the best position to win the West. That being said, any team 2 through 6 could win it as well. The parity in the league is good from top to bottom.” -Heath Hinton, BigGoldNation.com

“They definitely should be the odds-on favorite to repeat as champions. UAB seems like the strongest team on paper right now, but there are some teams that might give them a run for their money. In the East a team like Marshall or FAU might have the talent to give them a good fight in the title game. In the West UTSA and La. Tech return a lot and might give the Blazers a hard time.” -Javi Cardenas, BirdsUp.com

“UAB was the C-USA West Division favorite, of course, and they'll be expected to have another strong season. However, when you look at the West Division, there's a team that may be just as good – if not, better – than UAB: UTSA. The Roadrunners have a pair of veteran studs on their roster in quarterback Frank Harris and running back Sincere McCormick, and they've combined for nearly 3,500 all-purpose yards in two seasons.” -Tyler Mansfield, InsideHilltopperSports.com



Which team will win the East Division in 2021?