HN went in-depth with an expert that covers MU's upcoming opponent. In this week's "Ask the Expert," we caught up with BleedTechBlue.com's Ben Carlisle to get his thoughts and perspective on Friday's game in Huntington.



La Tech was picked to finish third in the west but is two games up on Southern Miss & UAB with three to play. Is this Skip Holtz's best coaching job since he came to Ruston in 2013?

Don’t get me wrong, he’s done a fantastic job, but I’m not sure it’s the best job he’s done since 2013. Looking at this 2019 team, they are extremely talented, more talent than they’ve ever had. The biggest reason for the jump has been the solid QB play out of J’Mar Smith. Smith’s first two season as a starter were uneven at best but has really matured into a true team leader as a senior. That maturity has allowed for Holtz to be more aggressive in his offensive play calling which has led to solid results.

What is the biggest thing you've learned about this La Tech team through nine games?

I’ve never said this about a La Tech football team in at least the last 15 years, but this team has truly improved week after week. Early in the year, they had no offensive balance, but tailback Justin Henderson emerged and now is top 10 nationally with 14 TDs. The same five on the OL have started all 9 games, they’ve created some solid chemistry. I mentioned Smith’s improvement at QB, then when you look at the receivers the Bulldogs have 6 receivers with 200+ yards and 5 receivers with 20+ catches. It’s a deep group that seems to have a different guy step up every week. The improvement defensively has come from the unit becoming more comfortable in first-year DC Bob Diaco’s 3-4 scheme. Against North Texas last week, the starting unit allowed 144 total yards and 3 points in 3 quarters of play. The improvement this team has shown week in and week out, has been surprising and is a testament to the job that Holtz and his staff have done.

J'Mar Smith has really taken his game to another level this year. Can you talk a little bit about your senior QB?

He’s just so much more comfortable. He’s got 36 career starts under his belt now, he’s a senior, he realizes this is his last go at it. Tech fans always knew he had talent, that talent just didn’t always show up as quickly as most had hoped. Granted, he’s won 19 of his last 25 starts, but it wasn’t until this season that he began to perform as a high level individually. He dropped some weight in the offseason, he’s moving around better, he’s completing a career-best 65% of his throws and can make any throw on the field. A healthy OL and deep WR unit has certainly helped as well. When you mention the top QBs in C-USA like Mason Fine, Jack Abraham, Chris Robison and Isaiah Green, you certainly have to mention Smith in the same breath.

Where do you see La tech's real strength in this match-up? Where do they have the edge?

I think Tech’s strength in numbers offensively is their biggest strength entering the match-up with Marshall. Teams have done an admirable job at taking away Adrian Hardy at WR at times, but Tech will then turn to Malik Stanley who is a match-up nightmare on the outside at 6’3 230 pounds and torched Southern Miss for 212 yards. Griffin Hebert is another 6’3 215 pound slot WR that is known for his hands and route running ability, Isaiah Graham is a speed receiver that can really stretch the field vertically and caught an 80-yard TD against North Texas, then Cee Jay Powell and Smoke Harris are two slot WRs that are maybe 5’8 on a good day but are really good on the short option routes that so many offenses around the country use. If Marshall decides to stay back and play the pass, Holtz will rely on Henderson at RB for 20+ touches. Henderson is 5’9, 220 pounds and just bounces off defenders. It’s been quite some time that I’ve truly felt good about a Tech offense but these guys are really clicking averaging 44 points per game in their last 7 contests.

What big match-up concerns do you have for La tech both offensively and defensively in this game?

Offensively, can Tech block Marshall up front? That’s the big question, as it is every week. The Bulldogs OL is big and slow, so they have issues with quicker defensive lineman. If Marshall can get pressure on Smith, it will cause some issues at times as he’s not the best QB when he gets knocked out of rhythm. Defensively, can the Bulldogs slow down Brenden Knox? It’s that simple. If Tech can slow him down and force Green to beat them through the air, they’ll be in the game come the 4th quarter.

Lastly, what is your prediction and breakdown of how this game will play out?