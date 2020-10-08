HerdNation - WKU expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game

HN went in-depth with an expert that covers MU's upcoming opponent. In this week's "Ask the Expert," we caught up with InsideHilltopperSports.com's Tyler Mansfield to get his thoughts and perspective on Saturday's game in Huntington.



Talk a little bit about WKU's early season struggles.

I would say that WKU is still trying to figure things out. They knew that their season opener at Louisville was going to be tough, but they fully expected to compete. Then, the Liberty game in Week 2 was one they fully expected to win and ended up losing. Last week's win against Middle Tennessee was a big step for the Hilltoppers, but there's still a lot of improvements to be made. WKU is going to have to score more than 20 points to win most games in Conference USA, and I think the offense will continue to improve throughout the year.

What is the biggest thing you've learned about this WKU team through three games?

Through three games, the main thing that's stood out to me is new WKU quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome. Pigrome is a smart, accurate QB who makes big plays for the Hilltoppers. He's getting more and more acclimated with WKU's offense and is making big strides each game. He's a great runner and can break off big runs and is starting to find a nice groove in the passing game. He played really well at MTSU, and I'd expect him to do the same against Marshall.

Where do you see WKU's real strength in this match-up? Where does WKU have the biggest edge?

I think WKU's defense -- from an overall standpoint -- is where the Tops have the advantage vs. Marshall. The Herd's offense, to me, is the best in the conference, and WKU's hands are going to be full without trying to limit Grant Wells, Brenden Knox and those guys. I feel that WKU has one of the best defenses in the league and that they'll be at their best against an explosive Marshall offense.

What match-up concerns do you have both offensively and defensively for WKU against Marshall?

Grant Wells and Brenden Knox are two names that you have no choice but to mention when talking about Marshall. They're both standout players that lead a dominant Marshall offense. Like I said, WKU's hands are going to be full trying to limit those two, and that gives the Hilltoppers a tall task this week. I feel that DeAngelo Malone, Eli Brown, Devon Key and WKU's veteran defensive guys will play well, but it's not going to be easy to keep Wells and Knox out of their groove.

What is your breakdown and score prediction for how this game might play out?