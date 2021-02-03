With several prospects already officially on board in Marshall's 2021 recruiting class, Charles Huff's first signing day at the helm of the program is expected to be short on numbers but big on splash.

Huff's first offer as Marshall's head coach went to four-star wide receiver Caleb Coombs, who gave a verbal commitment last month to play for the Thundering Herd.

HerdNation.com's Josh Stowers has reported on the Old Fairfield premium forum to expect Coombs as the lone addition to the 2021 class today, the advent of the NCAA's late signing period.

Nine prospects signed with Marshall during the early signing period. The group consisted of LB Tyriek Bell, OL Will Bonkavich, DL Derion Daringer, QB Cam Fancher, LB Isaiah Finnie, OL Tyshawn Hurst, P John McConnell, OL Eric Meeks, and RB Ethan Payne.

Two prospects formerly pledged to the program under Doc Holliday were removed from the commitment list in January, as HerdNation.com previously reported.

Huff will have flexibility to continue working the recruiting market, including an active NCAA transfer portal, in the weeks to come.

Not a subscriber to HerdNation.com? Join us for an active community and the very best insider coverage of your Marshall football program.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!