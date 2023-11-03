Really, all that needs to be said is this – Week 8 was a struggle bus for the Marshall Thundering Herd.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Cam Fancher’s struggles earlier in the contest got the redshirt sophomore pulled in favor of redshirt freshman quarterback Cole Pennington, but as expected for a player making his first collegiate appearance in a conference road contest in a hostile environment, Pennington also struggled.

Both quarterbacks combined to go 23-of-45 through the air for 202 yards and posted nine carries for minus-one yard. Neither quarterback posted a touchdown pass and combined to throw four picks as Fancher posted a 64.8 PFF grade while Pennington’s mark of 36.7 PFF was the lowest on Marshall’s roster offensively.

RUNNING BACKS

One of the few positives that came out of the night was the continued production of Marshall standout running back Rasheen Ali, who, despite not getting much help offensively with the ones in the contest, still notched a respectable 52 yards rushing on 12 carries. Ali also caught two passes for four yards and finished with a 66.8 PFF mark.

Ethan Payne, who ran twice for 11 yards, finished with Marshall’s highest offensive PFF grade at 72.7 while Antwan Roberts, a late take by Marshall in this year’s recruiting class, came out of nowhere to earn a pair of carries en route to posting 11 yards rushing on his own accord and added in a pass catch for 17 yards in the contest. Roberts posted a 63 PFF mark.

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT END

Receiving-wise, Marshall struggled. Caleb Coombs earned the wide receivers and tight ends highest individual PFF grade at 71.4 as a result of catching four passes for 52 yards, but the group, as a whole, struggled with inconsistency throughout the game as evidenced by two penalties as well as the aforementioned passing numbers.

DeMarcus Harris, who caught five passes for 61 yards, held a 69 PFF grade while Bryan Robinson followed with a 68.7 PFF mark but caught just two passes for 10 yards. Talik Keaton’s three catches for 18 yards and Darryle Simmons’ two catches for 19 yards had the pair sitting at 66.3 and 65.3 PFF marks while fellow wide receivers Ishmael Roy (57.5 PFF), Mason Pierce (54.6 PFF), Jayden Harrison (51.3 PFF), Caleb McMillan (48.9 PFF) and Chuck Montgomery combined for just two touches that went for 17 yards total between the quintet.

Tight-end wise, Sean Sallis (60.8 PFF), Luke Soto (60 PFF) and Christopher Mottillo (52.9 PFF) didn’t catch a pass while Cade Conley caught three passes for 12 yards and finished with a 46.4 PFF mark in all.

OFFENSIVE LINE

With four players inside Marshall’s top-eight from a grading standpoint overall, it was clear that the Thundering Herd’s best overall performance, in terms of position according to PFF, was from the big guys up front.

Dalton Tucker (69.9 PFF), Trent Holler (68.2 PFF), Logan Osburn (68 PFF), and Jalen Slappy (66.5 PFF), the latter of whom performed in his first consistent amount of playing time, all graded respectably. Altrique Barlow (61.5 PFF) and Lloyd Willis (60 PFF) and multi-year starting cog Ethan Driskell (58.8 PFF) rounded out the offensive line.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

For much of the game, the defensive front struggled as Marshall’s defensive scheme was again torched to the tune of 427 total yards by Coastal Carolina.

Chris Thomas posted a 77.2 PFF grade in 19 snaps, but the remainder of the defensive front had troubles as Jalil Rivera-Harvey posted a 57.9 PFF mark while Brandon McElroy (55.2 PFF), Isaiah Gibson, Sr. (54.5 PFF) and TyQaze Leggs (49 PFF) rounded out the performances for Marshall. Thomas led the way with six tackles according to official stats and five via PFF.

LINEBACKERS

The linebacker room ultimately posted the best grades overall as Power 5 transfers Mike Green and Stephen Dix, Jr. led the defense with five tackles apiece according to official statistics and six and seven tackles, respectively, according to PFF marks. Green notched an 89.2 PFF grade while Dix, Jr. obtained a 87.3 PFF mark.

Jaden Yates (74.8 PFF) scored a high grade but played just three snaps while Jabari Ishmael posted a 71 PFF. Eli Neal performed admirably in his return to the Marshall lineup, posting a 69 PFF grade while making six stops defensively.

Behind them, KeSean Brown (61.7 PFF), Elijah Alston (58.6 PFF), Sam Burton (58.2 PFF) and Owen Porter (57.9 PFF) rounded out the group. Alston led the group with four tackles according to both official stats and PFF while Porter finished with three tackles in both official stats as well as PFF.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Nobody in the defensive backfield graded out above a 66.7 PFF as Marshall allowed Coastal Carolina backup quarterback Jarrett Guest to complete 70 percent of his passes (14-of-20) for 289 yards and three touchdowns to just one interception.

Jahsen Wint posted that 66.7 PFF grade but only played in seven snaps, and outside of Kerion Martin, who didn’t have a pass thrown his way and ultimately tallied a 65.5 PFF in 37 snaps, the remaining defensive backs allowed at least 50 percent of passes thrown their way to be completed in the contest.

AG McGhee finished with a 66.5 PFF grade while Jacobie Henderson (58.9 PFF), Ahmere Foster (55.7 PFF), Josh Moten (55.1 PFF), Micah Abraham (50.1 PFF) and Dyoni Hill (46.3 PFF) all struggled Saturday evening according to PFF marks.