War Room: 11/14/2019
Marshall will be hosting nine official visitors this weekend. Needless to say this is a huge recruiting weekend for the program and many of the players listed below should end up as part of the 202...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news