Unified message attracted former Arizona TE to Marshall program

A unified message. In the end that is what drew former Arizona TE Stacey Marshall to pick the Thundering Herd football program.

“All of the players echoed the same message I heard from Coach Huff, as far as, the vision of the program and creating value for myself,” said Stacey Marshall, Jr.,

Marshall’s incoming tight end transfer from the University of Arizona, by way of the transfer portal. Marshall went on to say, “Going into the portal, I immediately had a lot of FCS attention, but Marshall was the first FBS school to offer me. They moved quickly and had me in for a visit. Coach Legg was very genuine throughout the process and has helped develop several tight ends who have made it to the league. With me only having one year left, I want to follow that same path.”

Marshall noted that it will be a “big change moving from Arizona to Huntington, West Virginia,” however, he likes the fact that there will be less distractions and he can simply focus on football. He credits quickly forming a bond with Devin Miller as part of the reason he chose The Herd. “Devin and I talked a lot during my visit and how we can push each other and make each other better, while making the team better.”

When asked about his style of play, Marshall said, “With my size, I’m pretty aggressive in the run game, but I’m good at receiving, too. I have always had good hands but have gotten a lot better at route running during my time at Arizona.”

Marshall had this message for the Herd faithful: “I’m excited to be a part of the program. It’s a perfect fit! My name will be on the front and back of the jersey. I plan to make Herd Nation proud and create value for the team.”

Marshall will finish his spring semester at the University of Arizona on May 12th and then plans to drive home to Alabama for a few days before arriving in Huntington on May 31st. Marshall saw limited action during his time at Arizona, playing a total of 53 snaps during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.