Transfer QB Henry Colombi looks forward to Marshall
Marshall landed help at the most critical position on the field in the form of Henry Colombi, a transfer passer from Texas Tech who recently announced his intentions to head to Huntington.
Why did Colombi pick Marshall? And how does he see himself fitting in? More from HerdNation.com in this interview:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news