HerdNation - Top 20 players for 2020: 15-11

Voting Criteria: Player's importance to the team in 2020, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming season. A player's long-term/NFL prospects were not taken into consideration. Voting Panel: Publisher Chris McLaughlin, and Herdnation.com staffers Sean Hammond, Aaron Perkins and Aaron Coleman.

15. Will Ulmer, OT, Sr.

Will Ulmer (50)

Ulmer has quietly put together a very good career at Marshall, starting 35 of the 39 games he's appeared in during his time in the program. Josh Ball is getting all of the pre-season hype and draft love but Ulmer is every bit as important to Marshall's chances of success in 2020.

14. Alex Mollette, OG, Sr.

Alex Mollette (55)

Like Ulmer, Mollette has quietly put together a very good career in kelly green and white. Mollette has started 23 games in his Marshall career. That number would be even higher had he not torn his knee up mid-way through his sophomore season.

13. Jamare Edwards, DT, Jr.

Edwards will be counted on heavily to help replace the production lost with Channing Hames graduating. Edward appeared in 13 games last season and racked up 21 tackles and 2 sacks. Don't be surprised to see him double both of those statistics in 2020.

12. Micah Abraham, DB, So.

Abraham spent most of his true freshman season at safety but has switched to his more natural position of cornerback for 2020. Abraham is a leader and his voice inside the locker room is one the coaching staff values very much.

11. Steven Gilmore, DB, Jr.

Gilmore really began making a name for himself towards the end of 2019 and has done nothing but impress during fall camp. Gilmore racked up four starts last year and finished with 50 tackles and two interceptions. Look for him to push for all-conference honors this year.