HN: Quick summary of how Kiffin’s second year at FAU has gone? I know there were high expectations around the program coming into this year.

If you look back at the last eight years, it's gone quite well in comparison. However last year's 11-3 continual Christmas Day experience has jaded the Owl faithful - who got spoiled in the process. Coach Kiffin has had to endure some major staff changes, as well as some key roster losses. Replacing an offensive coordinator, a defensive coordinator, an offensive line coach, a special teams coach, and a starting quarterback is never going to be easy - unless you are on par with the likes of Alabama. Often times we have a tendency to look at the last year as a bench mark of current performance expectations, and this is certainly applicable with this year's team. All of this noted, aside from a subpar performance against Middle Tennessee, things appear to be right where they should. The team still has a chance to take their division with a strong finish, but no more mis queues can be observed in the process.

HN: How has Chris Robison’s first year gone? Seems like he’s had some very good games and some inconsistent ones.

Not as well as we would have liked, and he would tell you that himself in all likelihood. He's young, and a gunslinger. You put those two facets together and it can be a bit rocky at times - as we have seen. His record breaking performance against Air Force (33-of-40, 471 YD, 3 TD) was not an anomaly though, and more days like that are forthcoming. Saturday would be a great time for it to happen. At this point, it would seem the only thing standing in his way is between his ears.

HN: What concerns you about this match-up for FAU?

Marshall always plays a tough brand of football. Whether they are down, as they have been at a couple of key skill positions, or not. Coach Holliday always finds a way to get the most out of his players. Unlike last year, we don't have the ability to run a blistering ground attack that gasses a defense quickly. The Herd put a solid ground attack together last weekend after struggling there previously, and that could pose some issues for us as we tend to allow some big plays up the middle throughout the course of a contest. Herd WR Tyre Brady is a guy who could gash us as well if our guys in the secondary get caught napping.

HN: Where do you see FAU having the biggest advantage in this game?

The passing game, and it will take a solid performance there to pull out a win. Marshall is a better defensive team against the run, and while that was a key strength for the Owls last year, it won't be as easy this time around. Tempo also favors FAU, provided they can mix in a run successfully when needed. Teams are keying in heavily on RB Devin Singletary and Marshall will likely do the same. But in the last couple game our tight end play has shifted, particularly from Harrison Bryant, so that may help to keep them more honest when looking to pack the box.

HN: What is your score prediction and breakdown for Saturday?

Not seeing a barn burner by any means, as the Herd is solid defensively and the Owls aren't driving at 9,000 RPM. But certainly expect a gritty brand of ground ball, with some big passing plays mixed in, by both teams. Overall match-up is relatively even with counterpoint strengths and weaknesses considered. But the Owls get their first win in Huntington as the fourth quarter begins to yield a tired rush defense for the home team.

FAU 31 Marshall 27