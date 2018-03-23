Marshall begins spring practice next Tuesday and looks to build on an eight win 2018 season. Today we bring you five players who will likely be flying under the radar this spring - but probably shouldn't.

Garet Morrell - QB

Ask any Herd fan about the future of the QB position at Marshall following the departure of three-year starter Chase Litton to the NFL and it's likely they will mention two names: Alex Thomson and Isaiah Green. While those two players certainly deserve to be talked about, there's another QB who will be entering his third season in the program next year yet rarely gets mentioned: Garet Morrell. Morrell may not be as naturally gifted as Green or Thomson but the coaching staff loves his makeup and trust him to run the offense.

Armani Levias - TE

Levias was the forgotten man from the 2017 JUCO class, mostly because he ended up red-shirting after it was clear early on that Ryan Yurachek and Cody Mitchell had a stranglehold on playing time at tight end. Yurachek has since exhausted his eligibility, however, so there's an opportunity for Levias to carve out his own niche this spring behind the presumed starter Mitchell. Levias is a mountain of a human being (6'4", 245) whose size could be beneficial in OC Tim Cramsey's up-tempo offense. It's likely his only competition will be QB turned TE Xavier Gaines.

Kereon Merrell - CB

Chris Jackson is the unquestioned starter at one CB spot but the other starting slot opposite Jackson is wide open. Rodney Allen saw most of the starting snaps in the second half of the season after Jaylon McClain-Sapp went down with injury. McClain-Sapp should be back to 100% this season but his starting gig is far from a certain thing. Enter Kereon Merrell, who saw most of his PT last year on special teams but who has the pedigree (from JUCO power Dodge City) and athleticism to crack the rotation at CB.

Alex Locklear - OL

Will Ulmer and Tarik Adams are stalwarts at the two tackle spots and should man those positions for years to come. The problem at tackle is simple - depth. More specifically - a lack of it. Incoming freshman Dalton Tucker and Ethan Bingham both project on the outside and have a ton of potential, but they both need red-shirts badly (as do most freshman offensive lineman). That leaves holdover Alex Lockear as a likely candidate to fill in for Ulmer or Adams should an injury occur. Locklear likely needs to trim down a bit to be successful on the outside but he has the mean streak to be successful there if need be.

Nyquan Harris - DT