Charles Huff had a short time to make an impact on Marshall's 2021 recruiting class after being named head coach, but opened some eyes by landing four-star wide receiver Caleb Coombs out of Washington, D.C.

Huff, named Rivals.com's national recruiter of the year stemming from his work as an assistant at Alabama, is expected to ultimately add more talent to the Thundering Herd's incoming crop via the transfer route. Already, Marshall onboarded former Auburn signee Charles Moore and past UNC OL Billy Ross via the transfer market.

HerdNation.com dives in with our annual signing day superlatives piece, in which we hand out awards in several categories to members of the current 2021 class.