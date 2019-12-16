News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 21:55:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Preview

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

The early signing period begins on December 18th. The Marshall coaching staff clearly recognized certain areas of need cast a wide net over the past few weeks in hopes of getting quality players wh...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}