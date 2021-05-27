Charles Huff has made a splash on the recruiting trail through the high school and transfer market since taking the helm of the Marshall football program.

His latest acquisition - Penn State transfer Shane Simmons - is a player that Huff had familiarity with from his own stint in Happy Valley as an assistant.



Simmons, who graduated from Penn State in May of last year with a degree in communication arts and sciences, will have one season left to play in Huntington.

He went on the record with HerdNation.com this week to discuss the reasons for his decision to join the Herd.

