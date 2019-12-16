News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 23:07:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Redshirt Watch - End of Regular Season

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

UPDATE - 12/16/2019Obi Obialo played in his third game of the season. He will definitely be able to play in the bowl game and still retain his redshirt. Cedric Wilcox missed the last two consecutiv...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}