Recruitnik - Marshall vs Western Kentucky
Marshall is coming off now one, but two bye weeks after knocking off the 23rd ranked Mountaineers of Appalachian State nearly a month ago. The win vaulted the Herd into the top 25 for a brief momen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news