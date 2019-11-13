News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 11:26:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruitnik - Marshall vs LA Tech

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

Marshall is coming off a buy week after getting a rare win in the state of Texas. Next up is Louisiana Tech. Marshall currently leads the CUSA East over FAU due to a head to head win. This game wil...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}