News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 23:09:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruitnik - Marshall vs FAU

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

Marshall's win over ODU last week means the Herd is currently 3 - 3 on the season. Recruiting stars may not matter to some, but thus far the Herd has each game in which their average star rating wa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}