News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 22:47:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruitnik - Marshall vs Cincinnati

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

Marshall kicks off game number four at home versus Cincinnati. Both schools are located close to one another, but a quick look at the hometowns of each player reveals that they do not typically rec...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}