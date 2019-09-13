News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 00:05:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruitnik - Marshall vs Ohio

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

Two weeks into the season, the team with the highest overall recruiting ranking, has emerged victorious. Marshall took down VMI in week one, and fell to Boise last week. This week the Herd heads ba...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}