Recruitnik - Marshall vs #23 Appalachian State
Marshall is coming off a bye week after opening the season with a dominating win over Eastern Kentucky. Marshall will play host to Appalachian State this week at home. The game will be broadcast li...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news